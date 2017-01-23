Once completed, the new buildings at Vunikavikaloa Arya School built by New Zealand Red Cross and Fiji Red Cross will be able to withstand category five cyclones. Picture: MARGARET WISE BY the end of the first term, 230 students at Vunikavikaloa Arya School in Ra who are presently studying in tents, will be sitting in brand new classrooms built to withstand Category 5 cyclones.

