Built to withstand Category 5 cyclones
Once completed, the new buildings at Vunikavikaloa Arya School built by New Zealand Red Cross and Fiji Red Cross will be able to withstand category five cyclones. Picture: MARGARET WISE BY the end of the first term, 230 students at Vunikavikaloa Arya School in Ra who are presently studying in tents, will be sitting in brand new classrooms built to withstand Category 5 cyclones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec 28
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC