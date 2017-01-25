briefly

1 hr ago Read more: Fiji Times

It was funny to hear all Fijian players speaking in the western dialect in their friendly game against England yesterday. Even skipper Osea Kolinisau was yelling instructions to other players in the Nadroga dialect.

Chicago, IL

