briefly
It was funny to hear all Fijian players speaking in the western dialect in their friendly game against England yesterday. Even skipper Osea Kolinisau was yelling instructions to other players in the Nadroga dialect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec 28
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC