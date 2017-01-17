Bridges close, works begin
THE Koronubu Bridges 1 and 2 in Ba will be closed from today to allow maintenance work to commence on the structures, Fiji Roads Authority has advised. FRA CEO John Hutchinson said the bridge closure would allow its contractor Higgins Ltd -to carry out the important maintenance works.
