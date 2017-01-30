Bauxite funds age eligibility unclear

Bauxite funds age eligibility unclear

SIX years after the opening of the first bauxite mine in Bua, Government has not finalised the eligible age group to qualify for the Future Generation Funds worth $600,000. It is not clear at this stage whether newborn babies qualify, but Ministry of Lands deputy director Malakai Nalawa confirmed several options were being explored.

Chicago, IL

