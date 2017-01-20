Battle of the Fijians
FLYING Fijians and Bayonne centre Gabiriele Lovobalavu was at his usual best as he battled with former Fiji 7s player Seremaia Burotu on the opposite side. Planet Rugby reported: "The result was an important one for the home side - who are the Top 14's bottom-placed team - as it is their first win since Round 12 and puts them two points adrift of 13th-placed Grenoble in the standings."
