Barber opens new $75k investment
Barber Imroz Mohammed serving Minister Faiyaz Koya after the opening of the new Supercuts outlet at the new FNPF building. Picture: ATU RASEA Update: 2:52PM CUTTING cane after dropping out of school did not deter Faizal Hussain from setting up his own successful and renowned barbershop franchise, Supercuts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec 28
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC