Bail plea dismissed

THE Fiji Times publisher and general manager Hank Arts will not be able to travel to New Zealand to attend his daughter's wedding next month and for a medical review after the High Court in Suva dismissed his bail variation application yesterday. Mr Arts is charged with Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula, The Fiji Times Editor-in-Chief, Fred Wesley, Fiji Times Ltd and contributor Josaia Waqabaca with one count of inciting communal antagonism in relation to an article published in the iTaukei language newspaper, Nai Lalakai, on April 27 last year.

