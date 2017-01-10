Bai coaches two teams for Coral Coast 7s

Bai coaches two teams for Coral Coast 7s

Update: 2:48PM FORMER Flying Fijian skipper Seremaia Bai will be coaching two U19 teams - the Lelean Memorial School and Rugby Academy Fiji teams - for the 2017 Mana Whey Coral Coast 7s. Bai confirmed this during an interview today saying he had taken his teams to Uprising Beach Resort where they played against Frank Boivert's Uprising Youth team.

Chicago, IL

