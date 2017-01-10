Bai coaches two teams for Coral Coast 7s
Update: 2:48PM FORMER Flying Fijian skipper Seremaia Bai will be coaching two U19 teams - the Lelean Memorial School and Rugby Academy Fiji teams - for the 2017 Mana Whey Coral Coast 7s. Bai confirmed this during an interview today saying he had taken his teams to Uprising Beach Resort where they played against Frank Boivert's Uprising Youth team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec 28
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC