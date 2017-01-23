Aussie tourist enjoys fine weather

Jacks of Fiji staff Shainaz Begum and Iftikar Gani shows the artefacts to Mare Lahoud from the Explorer of the Seas Cruise Ship which berthed at the Lautoka wharf yesterday. Picture: REINAL CHAND LAUTOKA City was abuzz on Saturday after cruise liner Explorer of the Seas, which was ferrying hundreds of tourists, berthed at the Port of Lautoka.

Chicago, IL

