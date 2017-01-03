Arya to take plea at a later date

Arya to take plea at a later date

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 10:48AM FIJI'S former High Commissioner to Australia Kamlesh Arya will now take his plea at a later date. Mr Arya who is charged with one count of abuse of office and one count of general dishonesty causing a loss appeared before Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne at the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 30 skybobbie 8
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec 28 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,291 • Total comments across all topics: 277,608,592

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC