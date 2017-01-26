Aquatic animal health workshop

Aquatic animal health workshop

Robin Yarrow speaks on finer points during the national workshop on Aquatic Biosecurity and Animal Health Strategy at the Holiday Inn in Suva yesterday. Picture: RAMA PARTICIPANTS of a national workshop held in Suva over the week have put together a draft version of the National Strategy on Aquatic Animal Health for the management of national aquatic biosecurity and aquatic animal health.

