Another day for kidney patients
WHILE thousands of Fijians would have welcomed the New Year with celebrations, dialysis patients at the Kidney Foundation of Fiji treated the day as just another day living with a life-threatening disease. Dialysis patients who formed the Dialysis Assistance and Welfare Association had gathered at the centre on Extension St in Suva to hand out assistance to their members.
