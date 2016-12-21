Another day for kidney patients

Another day for kidney patients

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

WHILE thousands of Fijians would have welcomed the New Year with celebrations, dialysis patients at the Kidney Foundation of Fiji treated the day as just another day living with a life-threatening disease. Dialysis patients who formed the Dialysis Assistance and Welfare Association had gathered at the centre on Extension St in Suva to hand out assistance to their members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Fri skybobbie 8
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec 28 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,205 • Total comments across all topics: 277,536,472

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC