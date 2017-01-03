Alleged rape victim undergoes counselling
Police officers conduct their investigation at the scene where the alleged rape took place at Holland Street. Picture: JONA KONATACI Update: 2:03PM THE 23-year-old student who was alleged to have been assaulted and raped last week at Holland street, Toorak in Suva is undergoing counselling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
