A 10-year wait

TEN long years of sacrifices, perseverance and commitment has finally ended for Fijian referee Kaveni Talemaivavalagi as he prepares to fulfill his rugby dream at this weekend's HSBC Wellington 7s. THE 27-year-old Buliya native of Kadavu who started his referee career at high school in 2006 is the lone Fijian to officiate this weekend.

