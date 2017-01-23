A 10-year wait

A 10-year wait

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fiji Times

TEN long years of sacrifices, perseverance and commitment has finally ended for Fijian referee Kaveni Talemaivavalagi as he prepares to fulfill his rugby dream at this weekend's HSBC Wellington 7s. THE 27-year-old Buliya native of Kadavu who started his referee career at high school in 2006 is the lone Fijian to officiate this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 30 skybobbie 7
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec 28 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,708 • Total comments across all topics: 278,249,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC