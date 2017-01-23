A 10-year wait
TEN long years of sacrifices, perseverance and commitment has finally ended for Fijian referee Kaveni Talemaivavalagi as he prepares to fulfill his rugby dream at this weekend's HSBC Wellington 7s. THE 27-year-old Buliya native of Kadavu who started his referee career at high school in 2006 is the lone Fijian to officiate this weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec 28
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC