7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Fiji, tsunami warning issued, then lifted12 min ago
Sydney, Jan 4: A shallow 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fiji, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no reports of damage and a tsunami warning was lifted. The quake hit at a depth of 15 kilometres some 221 kilometres from Nadi and 283 kilometres from the Fijian capital Suva yesterday and was followed by two smaller aftershocks.
