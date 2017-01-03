7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Fiji, tsunami warning issued, then lifted12 min ago

Sydney, Jan 4: A shallow 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fiji, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no reports of damage and a tsunami warning was lifted. The quake hit at a depth of 15 kilometres some 221 kilometres from Nadi and 283 kilometres from the Fijian capital Suva yesterday and was followed by two smaller aftershocks.

