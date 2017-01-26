68 years strong

Angileen Chand, Shayal Chand, Krishan Prasad and Reshma Prasad were part of the India Day celebrations at the Indian High Commissioner's residence yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI These were the sentiments shared by India's High Commissioner to Fiji, Vishvas Sapkal, at the celebration of India's 68th Republic Day held at his home in Suva yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.