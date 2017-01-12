6.1-Magnitude Quake Hits Fiji - US Geological Survey
An earthquake measuring magnitude 6.1 jolted 152km SW of Nadi, Fiji on Saturday, China's Xinhua news agency reported the US Geological Survey as saying. The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 18.5884 degrees south latitude and 176.2304 degrees east longitude.
