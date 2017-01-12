6.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Fiji

6.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Fiji

Today's quake's epicentre was 152km south west of the city of Nadi, according to the United States Geological Survey. It struck about 6pm at a depth of 10km.

Chicago, IL

