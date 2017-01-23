$3.1m Japan aid for schools

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji His Excellency Mr Takuji Hanatani and Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum during the signing of the Adopt a School program documents at Suvavou House in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA FOUR schools in the Western Division were given more than $3.1 million by the Japanese Government to assist in rehabilitation works after sustaining damage by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

