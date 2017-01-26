$26,000 to help boost cancer fight

$26,000 to help boost cancer fight

Fiji Cancer Society manager Belinda Chan said the gift would be used to provide transportation and medication for cancer patients. "We are also looking at sourcing medical equipment such as biopsy guns for hospitals to help with testing and we're hoping to get details sorted with our supplier," she said.

