2017 golf season confirmed
Golf Fiji tournament co-ordinator Vikrant Chandra said the affiliated clubs had been provided with similar dates for the respective open tournaments from last year. "We are humbly requesting our affiliated club executives to keep their events in mind and try their very best not to clash with the national events this year," he said.
