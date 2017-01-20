12-year term for rape

A FORMER policeman convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl at a police compound in Suva last year was yesterday told that he brought disrepute to the Fiji Police Force. Justice Vinsent Perera made this comment while sentencing the 42-year-old to 12 years and 11 months at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Chicago, IL

