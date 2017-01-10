$10k donation for Western Charity
Western Charity Alliance executive director Jitendra Naidu receives the donation from Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation executive Ambalika Kutty in Lautoka this week. Picture: SUPPLIED Update: 11:16AM THE Western Charity Alliance received a donation of $10,000 from the Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation as part of its support for local non-government organisations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec 28
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC