$10k donation for Western Charity

Friday

Western Charity Alliance executive director Jitendra Naidu receives the donation from Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation executive Ambalika Kutty in Lautoka this week. Picture: SUPPLIED Update: 11:16AM THE Western Charity Alliance received a donation of $10,000 from the Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation as part of its support for local non-government organisations.

Chicago, IL

