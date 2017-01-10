$10k donation for Western Charity

Western Charity Alliance executive director Jitendra Naidu receives the donation from Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation executive Ambalika Kutty in Lautoka this week. Picture: SUPPLIED Update: 11:16AM THE Western Charity Alliance received a donation of $10,000 from the Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation as part of its support for local non-government organisations.

