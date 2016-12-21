Workshop for officials

Workshop for officials

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Fiji Times

This, after the Fiji National Rugby League plans to conduct workshops for referees and coaches around Fiji in the 2017 season. FNRL development officer Etonia Nawasetawa said the workshop would help them greatly in the next season as the parent body hoped to develop the sport further through its technical officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 12 Isabela 4
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Oct '16 I Tukei 54
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,360 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,751

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC