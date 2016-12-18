Volleyball review partnership programme

Volleyball review partnership programme

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 3:20PM THE Fiji Volleyball Federation reviewed their Australian funded Pacific Volleyball Partnership Programme at their headquarters in Laucala Bay today. "Today they talked about the challenges they faced working through 2014, 2015 and 2016, also, their review seminar helps them look back on what they have accomplished so far," Catanasiga said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Mon I RENOUNCE MO 7
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Oct '16 I Tukei 54
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,534 • Total comments across all topics: 277,390,561

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC