Two youth groups in the North get $2,500 from Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation
Valenimalumu and Tavunisici youth groups in the Northern Division have received $2,500 each from Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation for bakery, canteen and fish marketing business. 23 youths from Nakalau Village in the province of Macuata were the beneficiaries of small income generation grant from the Foundation this Christmas.
Read more at Fiji Village.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|22 hr
|Richard
|55
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 26
|I RENOUNCE MO
|7
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
