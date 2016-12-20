Two youth groups in the North get $2,...

Two youth groups in the North get $2,500 from Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation

21 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Village

Valenimalumu and Tavunisici youth groups in the Northern Division have received $2,500 each from Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation for bakery, canteen and fish marketing business. 23 youths from Nakalau Village in the province of Macuata were the beneficiaries of small income generation grant from the Foundation this Christmas.

Chicago, IL


