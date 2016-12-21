Two fires leave families homeless, one dead

Update: 2:58PM A 23-YEAR-old man has become the latest fire victim after he died during a fire incident at Yarawa Road in Nabua last night. The National Fire Authority has confirmed that the Suva Fire Station received a call at 11:44pm last night and the fire team that arrived at the scene at 11:49pm saw the house fully engulfed in flames.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.