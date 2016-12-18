Traders warned

Traders warned

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: Fiji Times

Health Minister Rosy Akbar with permanent secretary Philip Davies dumbed confiscated Chinese cigarettes during a press conference at the Ministry of Health head office in Toorak, Suva on Wednesday, December 21, 2016. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU Ms Akbar said traders should not trick consumers into buying goods and items that were supposed to be discarded after the recent spate of flooding in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Mon I RENOUNCE MO 7
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Oct '16 I Tukei 54
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,064 • Total comments across all topics: 277,381,738

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC