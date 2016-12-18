Toys of hope

Vinod Patel general manager sales and operations Neelesh Singh and staff members with Save the Children Fund Fiji chief executive officer Iris Low-McKenzie during the Toy Drive launch at Laucala Beach. Picture: RAMA MORE than 250 toys were handed over to Save the Children Fiji by the Vinod Patel Group to mark the end of the Toy Drive Campaign in Suva on Thursday.

