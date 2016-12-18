Toys of hope
Vinod Patel general manager sales and operations Neelesh Singh and staff members with Save the Children Fund Fiji chief executive officer Iris Low-McKenzie during the Toy Drive launch at Laucala Beach. Picture: RAMA MORE than 250 toys were handed over to Save the Children Fiji by the Vinod Patel Group to mark the end of the Toy Drive Campaign in Suva on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 12
|Isabela
|4
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|I Tukei
|54
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC