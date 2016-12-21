Thousands of Fijians shelter in evacuation centers from floods, landslides
Thousands of Fijians sheltered in evacuation centers and tents on Tuesday as heavy rain and floods cut roads, covered sugarcane fields and caused landslides, said the South Pacific nation's disaster office. Across the archipelago nation 1,716 people sought refuge in 46 evacuation centers and another 1,817 were living in tents, said the national disaster management office director, Akapusi Tuifagalele, in a video statement posted on the Fijian government's YouTube account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 12
|Isabela
|4
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|I Tukei
|54
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC