The legend behind the Three Sisters Mountain

Tui Mali Ratu Apenisa Bogiso, second from left, on Vorovoro Island with members of Tribe Wanted that once used the island as an eco-tourism site. Picture: SUPPLIED In a land hundreds of kilometres away from Vanua Levu, history says that the chief of Nakauvadra in the province of Ra, Kadavu Nakalevu and his people boarded large canoes and sailed towards the north in search of a new place to settle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.