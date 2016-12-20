Swiss ready for new years concert

Swiss ready for new years concert

7 hrs ago

Swiss, a top poly reggae artist is the main attraction at the New Years Eve 'White Party'. Picture: Jona Konataci Update: 12:43PM TWENTY four year old poly reggae artist, Swiss is in Fiji for his first ever concert here at the invitation of Onyx Platinum nightclub in Suva.

