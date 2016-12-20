Swiss ready for new years concert
Swiss, a top poly reggae artist is the main attraction at the New Years Eve 'White Party'. Picture: Jona Konataci Update: 12:43PM TWENTY four year old poly reggae artist, Swiss is in Fiji for his first ever concert here at the invitation of Onyx Platinum nightclub in Suva.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|15 hr
|Richard
|55
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 26
|I RENOUNCE MO
|7
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC