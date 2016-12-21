Sugar city to host new year street party
Update: 12:10PM LAUTOKA City is the only district in the Western Division that will usher in the new year with a street party. Ba, Rakiraki, Nadi and Sigatoka town councils said the annual event was cancelled because of the recent bad weather and flooding events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Wed
|Richard
|55
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 26
|I RENOUNCE MO
|7
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
