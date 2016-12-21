Sugar city to host new year street party

Sugar city to host new year street party

Update: 12:10PM LAUTOKA City is the only district in the Western Division that will usher in the new year with a street party. Ba, Rakiraki, Nadi and Sigatoka town councils said the annual event was cancelled because of the recent bad weather and flooding events.

