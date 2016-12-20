Special day for inmates, families

Monday Dec 26

FAMILIES crowded the corrections institution at Vaturekuka, Labasa, to spend a special Christmas Day with their loved ones kept at the centre. Most were still in their church attire when they arrived with pots of food for family members held at Vaturekuka Corrections Centre.

Chicago, IL

