Small States Confront Big Challenges with Natural Disasters and Climate Change
Small states are far more vulnerable than other countries to natural disasters and climate change. On average, the annual cost of disasters for small states is more than four times that for larger countries, in relation to GDP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at International Monetary Fund.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 12
|Isabela
|4
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|I Tukei
|54
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC