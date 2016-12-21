'Seek FRU's help'
THE Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee has called on Fijian rugby players seeking contracts overseas to get advice from the Fiji Rugby Union before signing. This follows recent reports of players facing problems abroad after committing to contracts through agents without consulting rugby house in Suva.
