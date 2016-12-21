'Seek FRU's help'

'Seek FRU's help'

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Fiji Times

THE Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee has called on Fijian rugby players seeking contracts overseas to get advice from the Fiji Rugby Union before signing. This follows recent reports of players facing problems abroad after committing to contracts through agents without consulting rugby house in Suva.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Wed Richard 55
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 26 I RENOUNCE MO 7
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Serena Williams
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,844 • Total comments across all topics: 277,456,206

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC