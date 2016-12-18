Saunaka selects squad

Saunaka selects squad

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

McDONALD Saunaka 7s team management has named its 23-member training squad to prepare for the Mana Whey Coral Coast 7s next month. Top on its list is France-based Toloun winger Filipe Nakosi, the brother of Fiji 7s reps Josua Tuisova and Pio Tuwai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing 9 hr I RENOUNCE MO 7
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Oct '16 I Tukei 54
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,735 • Total comments across all topics: 277,363,887

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC