Saunaka selects squad

McDONALD Saunaka 7s team management has named its 23-member training squad to prepare for the Mana Whey Coral Coast 7s next month. Top on its list is France-based Toloun winger Filipe Nakosi, the brother of Fiji 7s reps Josua Tuisova and Pio Tuwai.

