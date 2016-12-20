Report indicates increase in sports e...

Report indicates increase in sports expenditures

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Fiji Times

THERE was an increase in the capital grants and transfers expenditures by $4345,89 or 521.5 per cent for the year 2015 compared with 2014. This was revealed by the 2015 Ministry of Youth and Sports annual report that was submitted to the Standing Committee chaired by parliamentarian Viam Pillay in Suva, last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 26 I RENOUNCE MO 7
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Oct '16 I Tukei 54
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,979 • Total comments across all topics: 277,410,919

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC