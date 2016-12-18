Reginald's Christmas miracle

Reginald's Christmas miracle

Reginald Bali says today was his miracle day after finding his passport at The Fiji Times office where he intended to lodge his report. Picture: SUPPLIED Update: 3:13PM IT felt like a Christmas miracle for a former Fiji resident here for a visit when he lost his passport and found it at the Fiji Times when he came to report it missing.

Chicago, IL

