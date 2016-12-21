Police intelligence head retires
Update: 12:00PM FIJI Police Force director of Intelligence Bureau, Senior Superintendent of Police David Keshwan has now called it a day after 36 years of service. SSP Keshwani 1 2s first posting was to the Labasa Police Station, before taking up posts as a prosecutor, community policing officer and later climbed the ranks within the Intelligence Bureau.
