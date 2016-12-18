PM's message of hope, compassion

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama wasted no time today as he visited evacuees at Vashisht Muni Primary School and J. N. Jokhan Memorial Primary School.Here Prime Minister talks to the evacuees at Vashist Muni Primary school yesterday.Picture: RAMA PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has called on every Fijian to renew their spirit of hope, courage and compassion during this Christmas because it is those virtues that have brought Fiji to where it stands today. While wishing all Fijians a merry and safe Christmas yesterday, Mr Bainimarama said the birth of Jesus was a humble reminder that all human beings had equal value and that no one was limited by their condition of birth.

