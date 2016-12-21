PM: Fijians must fight climate change

1 hr ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 6:48PM A SOLEMN duty for all Fijians to uphold is to effectively carry out the task we have been given to lead the world in the fight against climate change. Mr Bainimarama also asked Fijians to also fight against the threat to our oceans and seas posed by pollution and overfishing.

Chicago, IL

