New Fiji TV program to showcase Africa

South African charge d'affaires Velelo Gardener Kwepile and television presenter Ajay Bhai Amrit during the launch of South African episode at Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva torday. Picture: RAMA Update: 1:54PM BULA South Africa is the latest television series to be launched by Bula Bollywood creator and presenter Ajay Bhai Amrit at Suva's Grand Pacific Hotel today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.