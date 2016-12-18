Medics student, accomplice fronts Court
Update: 4:56PM A 19-YEAR-old Fiji medical student charged with obtaining stolen items told the Suva Magistrates Court today that he was seeking bail to prepare for his new school year. Mr Prakash's lawyer Amrit Chand told the court his client was a first time offender and also needed to prepare for the new school year.
