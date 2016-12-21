Landowning units cash in on bauxite
OF the three landowning units involved in the mining of bauxite at Nawailevu in Bua, the mataqali Naicobo has so far received more than $1.3 million in royalties. Landowning units spokesperson, Vilikesa Kaidawa said since mining began in Nawailevu, the mataqali Noro has so far received about $70,000 while the mataqali Nalutu received close to $300,000.
