Krishna swings to victory

LAUTOKA Golf Club captain James Krishna fought tooth and nail with national golf rep, Roneel Prakash to win the Gecko Trucking/ P. Meghji Ltd-sponsored 18 holes season closing event at the golf links last Saturday. Roneel Prakash settled for the A- grade title on 63 followed by club vice-captain Suren Pillay on 65, edging Tevita Drauniniu on a countback.

