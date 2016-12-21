Growers keen on visit
THE Lautoka Cane Producers Association is looking forward to the planned visit by Ministry of Sugar permanent secretary Yogesh Karan to the Western Division early next month. Association president Praveen Singh said there were a number of issues they wanted to discuss with him and at the top of the list was the sale of locally produced sugar under the Fairtrade label.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Wed
|Richard
|55
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 26
|I RENOUNCE MO
|7
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC