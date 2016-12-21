Growers keen on visit

Growers keen on visit

THE Lautoka Cane Producers Association is looking forward to the planned visit by Ministry of Sugar permanent secretary Yogesh Karan to the Western Division early next month. Association president Praveen Singh said there were a number of issues they wanted to discuss with him and at the top of the list was the sale of locally produced sugar under the Fairtrade label.

Chicago, IL

