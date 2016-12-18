FRA: Most roads open nationwide
A situation report from the Fiji Roads Authority this morning stated that most of the main towns were now open. Most roads in Rewa, Korovou, Naqali, Taunovo in the Central Division, Rakiraki, Tavua, Nadi in the Western Division, and Labasa, Savusavu and Natua in the Northern Division are now open.
