Former museum boss trial continues

Update: 4:10PM THE continuation for the hearing of the former Director of the Fiji Museum, Timaima Sagale Buadromo will be heard next year. Ms Buadromo who is facing three counts of abuse of office and charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption appeared at the Suva Magistrates court this morning.

