Former Fijians gift inmatesi 1 2 chil...

Former Fijians gift inmatesi 1 2 children

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 3:15PM CHRISTMAS could not have been any better this year for 100 children whose fathers are behind bars at the Suva Corrections Centre. These children were gifted a gift pack each by the Fiji Corrections Services, and delivered to them yesterday by a group of Fijians living in Australia as part of their charity work in giving back to the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 12 Isabela 3
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Oct '16 I Tukei 54
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,994 • Total comments across all topics: 277,345,127

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC